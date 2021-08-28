Heroes plentiful as Vikings earn huge victory

A lightning delay of a little more than 30 minutes Friday night seemed to change a nonconference football game at West Vigo almost completely around, although the Vikings — seemingly on their way to a running-clock victory — still managed to hold off visiting Crawfordsville 47-26.

Yes, that margin of victory looks impressive, but it should have been a lot bigger.

"With losing that game [to an opponent in quarantine] last week, we were trying to get kids some experience," coach Jeff Cobb said after the game. "It is what it is. We got out of [the game] injury-free and we'll get ready for Greencastle [next Friday]."

West Vigo scored on its first three possessions, quarterback Kaleb Marrs looked like he could do anything he wanted and the first of two Jacob Barnes interceptions stopped the visitors first drive with 7:17 left in the second quarter. Then the lightning was spotted.

After the delay, which served as a halftime, West Vigo did drive 58 yards to its fourth score before the second quarter ended, but the Athenians became a different team after the eight-minute break before the third quarter.

"The delay affected everybody," Cobb said. "We told the kids this was a good lesson to see how we repond after delays."

The Athenians drove 65 yards for their first touchdown on their second possession of the third quarter — back-to-back penalties against the Vikings helped quite a bit — and cut the lead to 26-8.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaGoing nowhere: West Vigo's Preston Montgomery tackles Crawfordsville's Zeke Cardenas behind the line of scrimmage during the Vikings' home win Friday. JOSEPH C. GARZA

An onside kickoff attempt went out of bounds, and Marrs immediately threw passes of 38 and then 8 yards to DeShaun Lowe to restore a four-touchdown lead.

But Barnes’ second interception came on fourth down and left the Vikings at their own 5-yard line. A sack fumbled out of the end zone resulted in a safety for the visitors, and four plays later they got a 52-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 33-18.

"A teachable moment," Cobb was able to say afterward. "No interceptions on fourth-and-long."

The Vikings got what should have been the clinching score with 4:51 left in the game on a nice catch by Carter Murphy, but Crawfordsville got a 52-yard run less than a minute later and was within two touchdowns again.

But Crawfordsville ran out of timeouts without stopping the Vikings, and Rhyan Shaffer scored his second touchdown of the game with 1:54 left to ice the contest — finally.

West Vigo’s defense allowed just 55 first-half yards, but gave up 195 in the last two quarters. Preston Montgomery had several big defensive plays.

Offensively, Peyton Clerk rushed for 111 yards in 13 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run. But the passing game was the story.

Marrs completed 16 of 26 for 282 yards and three scores. Lowe caught seven for 118 yards, Murphy four for 68 yards and Jerome Blevins three for 91.

"It's been two weeks [since a scrimmage at North Vermillion] and there was all this heat, so we had to cut back on stuff," Cobb said. "There were a lot of obstacles we had to overcome."