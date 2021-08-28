Cancel
Welcome to Happiness: A Cinematic Cup of Borrowed Sugar, But Not Much More

By @#frontmezzjunkies
t2conline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith six short chapters, a prologue, and an epilogue, this cinematic thoughtful reorienting of our pain and guilt is what “Welcome to Happiness” is all about. It’s a heartbreaking and touching journey through a small door into another world or dimension, with the unknowing hope that tragedy can and will be reformatted into something with a better outcome. Written and directed by Oliver Thompson (“Billy,” “Annie’s Eyes Only”), this exploratory process is one where you, the viewer and the invited, hopefully, “shall be rewarded“, but maybe not as thoroughly or completely as you had hoped. The engaging first scene, or prologue, finds a young children’s book author by the name of Woody, played with tender vulnerability by the adorable Kyle Gallner (“American Sniper”), sitting in his apartment trying his best to create, when some sort of old fashioned printer kicks into action, quickly followed by a knock on the door. Woody seems to be ready, and somehow we connect the dots knowingly. He opens the door to a young woman, played with a quieted nervousness by the amazing Bess Rous (2016’s “Ghostbusters“) who appears to have no idea why she’s there. Woody gently guides her in and through a quirky process of delivery, basically asking her a few random very-open ended questions, which, in my opinion, would unnerve the steeliest of natures. She takes it all in, anxiously but somehow, with no fear, as she understands the compassionate and trusting air in the room, just like we instantly also do. We somehow know that we can put our trust in Woody, and through some sort of magic rock/color trick that vibrates with intensity, and some very impressive and subtle acting, we understand why this woman, as overwhelmed as she is, follows him into a clothes closet. He pulls some hanging clothes to one side, and reveals a small door in the back. He promises her, once he leaves the room, that the door will open, and she will be invited in. And just as he described, a warm light emulates from the door onto her face, and she smiles, shyly and simply. We can sense the shift away from sadness and regret that has filled her every pore. “I don’t have all the answers, but I’m telling you…” something miraculous has just happened, and within that first scene, as we see Woody sitting alone once again in his wildly muralled apartment, we have compassionately joined him and this film, giving it the exact same level of faith and trust this woman had just given to Woody.

