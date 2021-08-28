Cancel
Environment

Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 27th)

NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. working with Taliban to continue evacuations following attack, Louisiana on high alert as Hurricane Ida approaches, and Supreme Court blocks CDC eviction moratorium.Aug. 28, 2021.

New York City, NYNBC News

Biden to travel to New York and New Jersey to assess Hurricane Ida damage

President Joe Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey and Queens, New York on Tuesday to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida, according to the White House. At least 67 hurricane-related deaths have been reported across eight states a week after Ida made landfall in Louisiana. Most of these deaths were reported in New Jersey and New York.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Suicide attack by Pakistan's Taliban kills at least 4, injures 20

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A suicide attack killed at least four people and injured 20 others in Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan early Sunday, officials in the country said. A convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps was targeted as it was changing duty at a security post, Azhar Akram, a senior...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

U.S. hits 40 million Covid cases as Delta variant spreads

The United States logged 40 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, as the fourth wave brought on by the delta variant continues to spread throughout the country. The country has recorded 40,000,070 cases and 651,690 deaths, according to the latest NBC News tally. On Sunday, the U.S....
ReligionNBC News

Religious exemptions to vaccine mandates could test 'sincerely held beliefs'

Religious exemptions could prove to be the latest legal battlefield of the pandemic, as Americans opposed to the coronavirus vaccines try to find ways around employer and government vaccination mandates. Some evangelical pastors are reportedly providing religious exemption documents to members of their churches, and right-wing forums are sharing strategies...
AdvocacyPosted by
NBC News

From abortion to climate change, the 'alarmists' were right. Now stop calling them alarmists.

“The alarmists were right about everything” tweeted NBC News reporter Ben Collins on the morning of September 2, as America woke up to a new abortion rights reality. Following the dead-of-night Supreme Court decision to uphold Texas’s Senate Bill 8, the nation’s most baroquely cruel abortion law is now the law of the land. Collins was being sarcastic, but the tweet struck a nerve. As any character in a disaster movie who tries and fails to warn others of an incoming alien invasion, zombie apocalypse, or catastrophic weather event can confirm, no one’s happy to say they told you so as a worst-case scenario becomes real.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight Wednesday after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Pakistan suicide bomber leaves multiple dead, dozens injured

A suicide attack left at least four dead and 20 injured in Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan. A militant group known as the Pakistan's Taliban claimed responsibility, it is the first time they claimed an attack since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.Sept. 5, 2021.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

MTP Compressed: A divided America struggles with Covid response; Texas law reignites abortion debate

On this week’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) and Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) discuss how the nation’s polarization has affected the coronavirus response in their states. Plus, after Texas enacted the country’s most restrictive abortion law, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) discuss the politics around the reignited abortion debate.Sept. 5, 2021.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Experts say Texas’ abortion law GOP policies have an outsize effect on the poor

DALLAS — Hours after Texas’ restrictive abortion law went into effect Wednesday, Blair Wallace took to Houston’s Tranquility Park with some 60 other people in protest. “It’s not a surprise to me that the Republican leadership at the Texas Legislature would allow something like this to go through,” said Wallace, a policy and advocacy strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. “We know the brunt of this will fall on our Black and brown communities and our poor communities the most.”
ImmigrationPosted by
NBC News

Afghan resettlement adds to crushing workload for beleaguered FEMA

WASHINGTON — Federal Emergency Management Agency officials expect that they will soon be drawn deeper into the nationwide effort to resettle Afghan refugees, adding another complex challenge to a crushing shower of disasters that has cascaded down on the beleaguered agency over the last 18 months. The White House recently...

