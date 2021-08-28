Cancel
San Benito County, CA

Week of Aug. 27 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

By BenitoLink Staff
benitolink.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County. As of 4:04 p.m. on August 27, 6,657 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. One hundred thirty-one are active patients, 6,461 have recovered, eight are hospitalized and 65 have died, with the latest deaths reported Aug. 24. For the most updated information, including bi-weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph reports every Tuesday and Thursday. The dashboard is updated daily.)

