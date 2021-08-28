West Virginia policymakers must say no to an increase in corporate tax

The 2020 U.S. Census shows West Virginia to be one of three states to lose population since 2010 and the unenviable position of population loss leader among all 50 states. Despite the declining population, state leaders have done well to manage the state budget and keep our state afloat during this trying time. West Virginia ended the 2020 fiscal year with a budget surplus of roughly $400 million, a significant accomplishment given the circumstances we find ourselves in.