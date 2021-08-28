Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsburg, WV

West Virginia policymakers must say no to an increase in corporate tax

By Eric Householder Martinsburg
Journal & Sunday Journal
 8 days ago

The 2020 U.S. Census shows West Virginia to be one of three states to lose population since 2010 and the unenviable position of population loss leader among all 50 states. Despite the declining population, state leaders have done well to manage the state budget and keep our state afloat during this trying time. West Virginia ended the 2020 fiscal year with a budget surplus of roughly $400 million, a significant accomplishment given the circumstances we find ourselves in.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Martinsburg, WV
Government
City
Washington, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Householder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Corporate Tax#U S Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Posted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy