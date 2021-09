In early 2021, the price for altcoins was spectacular but the bulls are not evergreen. Altcoins are accounted for more than 40% of the total cryptocurrency market, with over 10,000 cryptocurrencies and counting. The explosion of decentralized finance and smart contracts give rise to some of the altcoins’ value. The highest altcoins by market cap remain to be Ether, Tether, Binance Coin, and even Dogecoin. The total market capitalization of altcoins, excluding Bitcoin, is at a all-time high, according to CoinMarketCap.