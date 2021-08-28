Indiana Supreme Court rejects bid to block governor’s lawsuit
INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Supreme Court ruled that Governor Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the power of state lawmakers can move forward. Governor Holcomb filed the suit after lawmakers passed a measure this year allowing them to intervene during public health emergencies. It’s the second time this month the court rejected Attorney General Todd Rokita’s effort to block the governor’s lawsuit.www.tristatehomepage.com
Comments / 0