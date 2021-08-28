Indiana Supreme Court rejects bid to block governor’s lawsuit

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects his executive order aimed at preventing local mask mandates will be settled in court. Speaking in Orlando on Thursday, DeSantis said the state legislature’s recent “Parents Bill of Rights” is a good thing that helps guarantee parents decide whether or not their children wear masks to school. “We feel that the legislature really made a big statement with their parental bill of rights. And that’s an important piece of legislation,” he said. The governor said “there will be consequences” for school districts that have enacted mask mandates despite his executive order. Florida Attorney General...