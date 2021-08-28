What prime ministers really get up to behind closed doors at Chequers

Lord Young’s diaries from the 1987 general election campaign brought back vivid memories. It was the first such campaign of my Fleet Street career, and as a leader writer for this newspaper I had a close view of events. Even before the campaign was over, tales of internal rivalries and bitcheries were coming out of Conservative Central Office, where Norman Tebbit, as chairman of the party, sought to manage the strategy to put Margaret Thatcher into Downing Street for a third term. The tensions were visible: when, interviewing the prime minister for the Telegraph, I had the temerity to ask her why, despite having had eight years in power, she had not reformed the welfare state, she reacted as if I had just asked her whether she intended to vote Labour. We hacks only had to deal with such detonations occasionally: for Young, they were a regular occurrence.