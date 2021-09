Deals for Manhattan homes have had a bull run in 2021, while sales in the suburbs and vacation enclaves such as the Hamptons have slowed amid too few homes for sale. New signed contracts for Manhattan condos spiked 117.4% in August compared to the same time in 2020, while co-op transactions were up 38.8% year over year, according to a report Thursday from Douglas Elliman. Deals for one- to- three-family homes more than tripled, from six to 19, in the same time period.