One in 10 (10%) shoppers who use buy now pay later have been chased by debt collectors, according to Citizens Advice Around one in eight (12% ) 18 to 34-year-old customers using the service had received contact from or been referred to debt collectors, the charity’s research also found.These options often appear at checkouts on retailers’ websites. They can help spread the cost of purchases, interest-free, potentially avoiding expensive credit.However, there have been concerns that some people end up spending more than intended and slide into debt that they cannot comfortably pay back.The Government announced in February that interest-free buy...