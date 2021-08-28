Make Chef Luciano Burriesci's Anchovy Pasta & Grilled Lamb Recipe

Some of Luciano Burriesci’s earliest and most cherished memories are from his days spent as a child in the kitchen of his father Sal’s restaurant. As a youngster, Burriesci and his brother, Stephen, would stand on upside-down tomato cans so they could reach the sink to help wash dishes. It was never something that they were asked to do, but something they wanted to do. Burriesci grew up with the idea that you are always there for family, and helping in the kitchen was just that.