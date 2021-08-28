Anchorage schools suspend bus service over shortage of bus drivers

Grandpa isn’t the only one who had to walk a mile in the snow to school. Anchorage students may be able to tell their own grandchildren about the travails of getting to class during the time of Covid.

Due to a lack of bus drivers, the Anchorage School District Student Transportation Department has suspended bus service on some routes starting Monday.

“The action is necessary due to a shortage of bus drivers resulting from driver attrition and the impacts of COVID-19 on the Transportation staff. The administration aspires to resume normal service as soon as possible but is presently unable to determine the duration of this program,” the district wrote.

The school system developed a rotating system of temporary service suspensions based on specific bus routes to allow families to anticipate and plan for alternative means of getting children to school.

The district has endeavored to not just impact one route, and one set of students, but to spread the pain among all, with the aim of impacting the fewest families practicable.

The bus suspension is not affecting special education students or those attending Title 1 (low income) schools.

The temporary schedule is at this link.

Earlier this month, the Mat-Su Borough School District suspended some bus routes.