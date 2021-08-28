Dog Dish: Through Devine intervention, Saltdogs walk off against Cleburne as playoff race heats up

Friday: Lincoln 8, Cleburne 7. What went right: In just his second at-bat at Haymarket Park, rookie Drew Devine hit a two-out, bases-loaded single to help the Saltdogs rally past Cleburne with three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Haymarket Park. Curt Smith was hit by pitch to lead off the inning, Yanio Perez singled and David Vidal walked, giving the Saltdogs some life. Skyler Weber brought Lincoln within one run with a sacrifice fly to score Smith. Kyle Kinman, a pinch runner for Perez, tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch. After another out, Devine ended the game on the fourth pitch of the at-bat. Tyler Anderson picked up the win in one inning of relief.