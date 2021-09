PITTSBURGH — It may seem like common sense that the ability for a quarterback to feel comfortable within an offense and thus comfortably run the offense they are asked to run is paramount to the game of football. While talent can overcome a lot of things, it is hard for it to reach its full potential when being held back by extraneous circumstances. Thus, when some coaches become hard-headed and make their quarterback do things they are uncomfortable with consistently in a game setting, it can lead to a strained marriage.