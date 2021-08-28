Cancel
Nicholson leads Craig girls golfers to Big Eight triangular win

By Gazette staff
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Mya Nicholson continues to shine for Janesville Craig's girls golf team.

The sophomore shot a 2-over par 74 to lead the Cougars to Big Eight Conference wins over Verona and Madison Memorial at Edelweiss on Friday.

Craig finished with a team total of 395, with Verona at 401. Madison Memorial did not have enough golfers to field a varsity team.

Nicholson had nines of 36 and 38 and had four birdies in her round.

Craig's Lauren Dammen shot 85.

Big Eight Triangular

At Edelweiss (Par 72)

Craig 395, Verona 401, Memorial inc.

Craig (395)--Mya Nicholson 74, Lauren Dammen 85, Esther Jung 108, Josie Thomsen 128

Verona (401)--Audrey Stoesz 105; Laila Ehiorobo 95; Zaya Seeley 97; Nina Donny 103

Memorial (inc.)--Natalie Rauwolf 97, Anisa Habib 124, Evenlyn Wimmer 115

