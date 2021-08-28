Edge On The Clock: “Roaching” Is Newest Trend To Infest Dating World
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “Roaching” is the newest trend to infest the dating world. The act of roaching refers to hiding the fact that you’re seeing multiple people from a new romantic partner. The new companion may realize their partner has other lovers, but it only becomes roaching when they realize there are in fact many others. The term is inspired by the icky feeling when you turn on the lights and see lots of roaches scatter across the floor.www.wccbcharlotte.com
Comments / 2