NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The Oliver Willis Halsted Conservatory of Music

This week Niagara Discoveries looks in on a music teacher and his “Conservatory of Music,” which, in the first third of the 20th century, was nationally recognized for training young pianists, violinists, vocalists and composers, many of whom went on to careers in orchestra and theater, as well as soloists and music teachers. Oliver Willis Halsted (sometimes misspelled as Halstead), opened a Conservatory of Music in Lockport in 1897, but his association with music started many years before.