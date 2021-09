Here are grades for all three Mizzou units, a highlight from Saturday’s 34-24 victory over Central MIchigan, and a look ahead to next week’s game at Kentucky. Central Michigan trailed 17-14 but was driving early in the third quarter. Mizzou defensive coordinator Steve Wilks dialed up pressure and that forced an overthrow by Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon. Missouri’s Jaylon Carlies was there for the interception at the 4, and Central Michigan’s best chance to take the lead or tie the game in the second half was gone.