News from Batavia

By THELMA RAMSEY thelmaramsey@cox.net
harrisondaily.com
 8 days ago

Lee Hankins went with me to Springfield on Tuesday of this past week to get some work done on my vehicle. To pass the time until work was done we each had a breakfast consisting of waffles and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...



#Batavia
Library Corner

The Library will be closed in honor of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6. September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month! As kids are heading back to school, there’s no better time for them to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Batavia, ILPosted by
The Voice

Goosehead Insurance ribbon-cutting in Batavia

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated Goosehead Insurance Joe Kosner Agency with a joint ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 25 along with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Owner Joe Kosner is a longtime insurance professional and Batavia Chamber member. COVID-19 and construction prevented our holding this celebration when Joe changed affiliations and moved to 223 S. Batavia Avenue, Suite 201 in Batavia in early 2020.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

STEUBENVILLE — The St. Anthony School “Hawks” Reunion will be held on Sept. 5 at the Spot Bar, located at 217 S. Fourth St., Steubenville. There will be “music and great food,” according to Elida Petrella, an alumni who added, “please spread the information and bring a covered dish or sharable snack.”
Batavia, NYThe Daily News Online

Casey leaving the city of Batavia for Genesee County position

The next time the Genesee County Legislature meets in regular session in September, a new clerk will be sitting to Chairwoman Rochelle Stein’s right. Confidential Secretary to the City Manager Lisa Casey will leave the city of Batavia effective Sept. 3 and join the county four days later, replacing Clerk to the Legislature Pamela LaGrou, who becomes county compliance officer. The Legislature approved Casey’s appointment Wednesday.
Saugerties, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

News & notes from Village of Saugerties

Topics include: Saugerties officials harvest nearly 50 tons of water chestnut; Water main break on Ferry Street last week; and Village resident says tree lifting sidewalk on his property must go . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. Lost your password?. Not yet a subscriber? Sign...
Newton County, ARharrisondaily.com

Newton County LEPC offering ‘Disaster Box’ training

JASPER — The Newton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will present training on step-by-step response to emergencies and disasters. That training will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Jasper, ARharrisondaily.com

Director requirements outlined

JASPER — The Jasper Advertising & Promotion Commission (JAPC) met last Friday to continue the process of getting organized after being seated in July. Friday’s meeting was taken up …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Cambridge, ILrockislandtoday.com

News Advisory from Gary Rabine

· WHO: Gary Rabine, Republican candidate for Governor. · WHERE: All Steamed Up Coffee Co., located at 101 N East St. in Cambridge, IL. About Gary Rabine: Gary is an entrepreneur who has built more than 30 businesses right here in Illinois. Rabine Group businesses are able to serve customers in every Illinois county and in every state. Gary knows the importance of keeping jobs here at home, and he’s proud that almost all of his businesses have been started and grown in Illinois. Gary’s vision for Illinois is to be the best entrepreneurial environment of any state in the middle of the greatest country in the world.
Boone County, ARharrisondaily.com

JPs told to find office space

Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway charged the Boone County Quorum Court’s Road and Bridges/Building and Grounds Committee on Thursday night with the mission to find alternative county office …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Gunnison County, COGunnison Times

News from a parallel universe

As we report in this week’s paper, last Sunday members of the two major political parties held annual dinner meetings to socialize, strategize and exercise their right to assemble and speak their minds on a number of issues important to each. Gunnison County Republicans met in a Three Rivers Resort...
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Hate Believed To Be Fueling Crimes Against Village Exchange Center In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The executive director of a nonprofit which assists refugees and immigrants believes her organization is at the center of a hate crime. In the past month the Village Exchange Center’s community garden, which is located at the Stanley Market, has been vandalized seven times. Friday night the garden’s shed, and the machinery inside, were a complete loss after a fire. (credit: CBS) Amanda Blaurock, Executive Director and co-founder of the Village Exchange Center, said tens of thousands of dollars in damage was caused to the nonprofit’s outreach garden. “I am infuriated, it is demoralizing, it is horrible for somebody to...
Harrison, ARharrisondaily.com

Directors mourn passing of head bus mechanic

When the Harrison School Board met in August, the head mechanic of the bus garage, Rick Rogers, had just passed away the previous day. “Our district is devastated. But we are going to do …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
New York City, NYharrisondaily.com

Admirers still urging sainthood for chaplain killed on 9/11

NEW YORK (AP) — Among the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, Mychal Judge, a Catholic chaplain with New York’s fire department, left a uniquely complex legacy that continues …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Kentucky Stateharrisondaily.com

Kentucky governor calls special session on handling COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday that he's calling Kentucky's Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as the state …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Harrison, ARharrisondaily.com

Food truck park location reconsidered

A proposed food truck park in downtown Harrison may take a little more work to come to fruition, but officials are trying to overcome some obstacles. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Batavia, ILkanecountyconnects.com

Batavia Community Set To Discuss Dam Removal, Riverfront Land Use

Batavia residents and public officials are set to discuss the removal of the Batavia dam and the highest and best use of a two-mile stretch of riverfront property. The discussion will take place at two upcoming community engagement open houses. The first is a virtual meeting set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, the second is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia.
Health Servicesharrisondaily.com

New docs, medical plaza discussed

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center president/CEO Vince Leist recently told hospital board members about the latest recruitment numbers and the status of the Medical Plaza. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...

