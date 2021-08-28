CTA will not run services on Sunday or Monday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Pools will only be open on weekends starting on Monday. The county made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, saying that the change in hours was because many of their lifeguards are returning to school. Starting on Monday, August 23, 2021, the four County pools will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays as our lifeguards head back to school. To learn more, please visit https://t.co/s6NHhbjw1n pic.twitter.com/O79RQm3nLt — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 22, 2021 The county also mentioned that the “waves at South Park Wave Pool will be turned off until further notice.” On the county’s website, the swim season in 2021 is listed from June 5 to September 6.