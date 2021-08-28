Cancel
CTA will not run services on Sunday or Monday

By WXXV Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CTA will not run their public transport Sunday or Monday. If conditions are favorable, CTA will resume bus operations on Tuesday, August 31st. CTA does have staff on hand to move residents out of harm’s way once shelters are open. If you are in need of emergency transportation register...

Comments / 0

