Canada joins Mexico in seeking consultation with U.S. over USMCA content rules

 8 days ago

OTTAWA/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canada has joined Mexico in seeking formal consultation with the United States over the interpretation of content rules for automobiles set out in the North American trade pact, Mexico and Canada said on Friday. Mexico on Aug. 20 requested the formal consultation over the interpretation and...

Economykdal610.com

Mexico takes firm line on auto dispute ahead of economic talks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico expects the United States to comply with automotive rules in a new North American trade pact, a senior official said, taking a firm line ahead of high-level talks next week clouded by a dispute over the future of the car industry in the region. Mexico...
Muneer Banoori

US is expanding superfluous travel limitations on Mexico and Canada

The U.S. is expanding superfluous travel limitations at its territory borders with Canada and Mexico through essentially Sept. 21, the Division of Country Security declared Friday, referring to the delta variation of the coronavirus."In coordination with general wellbeing and clinical specialists, DHS keeps working intimately with its accomplices across the US and universally to decide how to securely and reasonably continue typical travel," the office tweeted. The U.S. has been restricting superfluous travel along the two boundaries since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and broadening those limitations consistently. The limitations don't matter to cross-line exchange, U.S. residents, and legitimate long-lasting occupants, just as individuals going for clinical purposes or to go to class, among others. Travel limitations, which date back to the beginning of the Covid pandemic, have gone under weighty examination by lobbyists, legislators, and boundary civic chairmen who have entreated the Biden organization as far as possible to meet the developing landscape.
AmericasBloomberg

Canada to Participate in Mexico-U.S. Auto Spat as Third Party

Canada will be an interested third party in discussions between the U.S. and Mexico over rules governing cars traded in North America, avoiding direct confrontation with the Biden administration ahead of elections next month while still showing concern about the U.S. position. Mexico last week requested formal consultations with the...
ImmigrationArkansas Online

Mexico to help U.S. with migrants

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's president again sidestepped questions Thursday about the reinstatement of the U.S. "Remain in Mexico" policy. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico will continue helping the U.S. on immigration. But he noted "it can't go on forever," and said attention must turn to development in Central America so people don't have to emigrate.
Immigrationkfgo.com

After U.S. meeting, Guatemala sees end to remote border deportations

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – The United States will send immigration deportees back to Guatemala directly by air, the Central American country’s foreign minister said on Thursday, in a policy shift that may end a practice by which hundreds of deportees were left at a remote jungle border. Foreign Minister Pedro...
ChinaLaredo Morning Times

Supporters of detained Canadians in China mark 1,000th day

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — As two Canadians mark 1,000 days in separate Chinese prisons, their supporters are marching Ottawa to push for their freedom. Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in in China in what critics labeled “hostage politics” after Canada arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request.
