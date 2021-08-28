Cancel
Economy

Canada supports Mexico’s consultations with the US for automotive sector rules

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexico City, Aug 27 (EFE) .- The Mexican economy secretary, Tatiana Clouthier, announced this Friday that Canada joined her request for consultations with the United States on the rules of origin of the automotive sector within the new free trade agreement. trade between the three countries (T-MEC). “We are pleased...

