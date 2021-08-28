Portage football clicks on all cylinders, shuts out Whitewater for first 2-0 start in 14 years

Sometimes it’s just your night. Everything goes your way and everything seems to work. It certainly felt that way for the Portage prep football team Friday night as the Warriors pitched a second straight shutout, cruising past Whitewater, 56-0, in their non-conference home opener at Bob Mael Field. Portage scored on all but three possessions, held the Whippets to a paltry 55 yards nad dominated in all facets for the program’s first 2-0 start since 2007.