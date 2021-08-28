Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Andrew Vandiver: Return to classes a reminder to shop for more than just supplies, shop for education

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

School is back in session. New classrooms, new supplies and new teachers bring a feeling of opportunity, and maybe a little anxiety too. Unfortunately for many families, this season is a reminder that their students — and thousands more like them across Kentucky — are trapped in a situation that just isn’t right for them. That may not be the fault of a teacher, an administration or even the district. But when financial circumstances limit opportunity, children are denied their chance to excel. They need something new.

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#School Choice#School Supplies#Tutor#Edchoice Kentucky#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Educationdailyutahchronicle.com

Hibben: Shop For Your Education in College

The most important advice my mom gave me before I left for my first year of college was to “advocate for yourself.” As a first-generation college student, my mom struggled to navigate the complicated university system. She rarely asked for help and yet she graduated from a top liberal arts college. She went on to receive two graduate degrees while funding her own education. Even though my mom did well in school, she reminded me to plan out my education carefully.
Newport, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone’s Christy Pellerin, Newport’s Jennifer Packwood are finalists for Special Ed Teacher of Year

Three Kentucky teachers have been named finalists for the 2021 Special Education Teacher of the Year award. Sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children (KYCEC), the award is a way to recognize and honor an outstanding teacher in the field of special education.
Ahoskie, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

COVID-19 impacts Ridgecroft School

AHOSKIE – Middle and high school students at Ridgecroft School will transition to virtual learning for two weeks after confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ridgecroft officials said on Tuesday of this week that six students and one staff member have tested positive for the virus since the opening of the new school year on Aug. 18.
KidsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Terry Brooks: Nine crucial priorities for the special session as we strive to protect our young people

The easy path as we approach this special session is to devolve to conventional thinking – that the pandemic and Kentucky’s recovery efforts are too polarizing and too complex for thoughtful and direct solutions. Yet, we attest a hope that the special session can be a landmark moment when the General Assembly and the Governor come together for the common good as our Commonwealth takes the next steps for an expansive and equitable pandemic recovery for all Kentucky kids and their families.
Illinois Statefox32chicago.com

COVID-19 vaccine deadline extended for Illinois healthcare providers, educators and students

CHICAGO - Gov. JB Pritzker has extended the deadline for healthcare workers, teachers and students in Illinois to receive their first dose of the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. All healthcare workers, including nursing home employees, all P-12 teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students will now be required to receive an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 19, 2021.
Ahoskie, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

COVID impacts HCHS

AHOSKIE – Over 100 students here at Hertford County High School are quarantined after seven of their classmates tested positive for COVID-19. Cases of the virus have also been confirmed among staff and students at five other public schools in the Hertford County system. On Tuesday afternoon, HCPS Superintendent Dr....
Russellville, KYtheloganjournal.com

Russellville Schools awarded $2/3 million-dollar grant for literacy

On Aug. 27, the Russellville Independent School District was awarded a $665,000 Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy (KyCL) professional development grant to support teacher effectiveness. Russellville was one of only 19 districts across the state awarded this grant. KyCL is a federally funded program that focuses on strengthening teacher practice in reading and writing. It also provides family training and funding for literacy assessments and interventions.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Six from Northern Kentucky among latest graduating class of DOCJT Academy of Police Supervision

The Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) has announced 23 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth have graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS), including six from Northern Kentucky. APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Hillenmeyer Lecture Series has celebrated intellectual thought at TMU for 50 years

Part 10 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. The Hillenmeyer Distinguished Lecture Series has been a part of academic life at Thomas More University since 1975. The endowed series was established by the Hillenmeyer family of Lexington in 1972 to honor their uncle, Msgr. Herbert F. Hillenmeyer, a long-time member of the clergy of the Diocese of Covington. The main purpose of the series, according to a press release issued at that time, was to invite “distinguished Catholic lecturers and scholars to serve both students and the people of the Diocese of Covington.”
New Hampton, IAnhtrib.com

More than just a nurse

MercyOne nurse wears many hats, including cheerleader, at New Hampton hospital. Marianne Kurash wears many “hats” at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center. She’s a cardiac rehab nurse, the employee health nurse, and an educator — teaching advanced cardiac classes to her fellow employees. But maybe the most important role Kurash...

Comments / 0

Community Policy