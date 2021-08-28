For first time in team’s history, the University of Kentucky’s Solar Car Team wins national competition
The University of Kentucky Solar Car Team accomplished a feat never achieved in its 22-year history — they won a national solar car competition. The University of Kentucky Solar Car Team is an independent, student-led organization formed in 1999 that designs, builds, and races solar electric vehicles. Undergraduate and graduate students of any majors and skill levels come together to gain hands-on experience with mechanical, electrical, and computer science design; racing strategy and logistics; and business marketing/fundraising. Every summer, collegiate solar electric vehicle teams across the country gather for a track race, the Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) and every other year for a road race, the American Solar Challenge (ASC).www.nkytribune.com
