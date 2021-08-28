For first time in team’s history, the University of Kentucky’s Solar Car Team wins national competition

Emily Brunemann Klueh was an elite swimming star on the national stage as a student at Notre Dame, at the University of Michigan and as a professional competitor. She won an NCAA championship, was named a Big Ten Swimmer of the Year and competed professionally until 2016. She was the first American woman to win the FINA Open Water World Cup Circuit. She won the 10k at the Open Water Nationals in 2009 and was a member of the U.S. National Team for 10 years. She was named USA Swimming’s Female Open Water Swimmer of the Year. And much more.