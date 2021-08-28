The Blitz: Friday's high school football highlights (Aug. 27)

Will be updated as we receive results. • Zac Crews scored the game-winner on a 5-yard run with 3:15 to play and defending state champion Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan intercepted a pass in the end zone with less than 30 seconds to play as the Spartans nipped Billings West 22-19 in a rematch of last year's title game, also won by Sentinel. Crews threw TD passes of 21 and 38 yards to Drew Klumph as the Spartans entered the fourth quarter trailing 19-14. West rebounded from a 14-7 deficit with fourth-quarter TD passes by Isaiah Claunch of 48 yards to Seth Arnett and 55 to Taco Dowler, the latter with 8:01 to play.