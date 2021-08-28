Talkpush Releases the First Recruitment Chatbot for Instagram

The latest fascinating little interactive Spotify feature will let you suss how compatible your music taste is with your mates. The new Blend Playlist function could be a game changer. Fresh out of beta testing, it takes the listening habits of two users and combines it all into one handy playlist. Spying on your mate’s music taste will never have been easier. It gives your compatibility in a percentage as well, meaning you can compare between different sets of mates too to see who you’re most similar to.