Stolen Dodge Challenger with kids inside crashes into minivan

By Randy Wimbley
fox2detroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man driving the car was pictured on a stretcher after the crash and is now in police custody. The minivan’s 69-year-old driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. So are the children.

