Horoscopes: Aug. 28

As the heavens dance in September 2021, we will see a greater focus on how we build our lives. With so many planets spinning in Virgo, we will spend more time streamlining our plans, pursuing productivity, and becoming eager to create a healthy work-life balance. However, it is especially important to also factor in pleasure, rest, and joy into our very busy calendars, as we live in a society that prioritizes activity over reflection. Above all, make sure that you’re not just spinning your wheels, going nowhere fast, just to distract yourself from enjoying each moment in real time. Remember: life goes quickly, so don’t forget to enjoy the little moments—the little details—too.
Comments / 0