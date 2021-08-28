Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscopes: Aug. 28

Post-Star
 8 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If no one else is taking charge, assume the authority. Handle each issue as it comes to you and as quickly as possible. Delaying problems will only result in bigger problems. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What is commonplace to you will be a novelty or even...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Mercury#Virgo#Aries#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Scorpio#Sagittarius#Pisces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleCosmopolitan

September 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for September 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Sun, The Hierophant, Four of Coins) The Sun and The Hierophant combine to nudge you towards joining in with something bigger than yourself, a cause or campaign or spiritual path that inspires you. True and lasting joy and prosperity is to be found in the role you could play there, serving a ~greater good~. You can be a fantastic team player when you’re aligned on a bigger goal. The Four of Coins reveals this new pursuit will get you out of a rut you feel you’ve fallen into. It will reinvigorate your lifestyle. Go join in!
Lifestylepowerofpositivity.com

What Does Your September 2021 Horoscope Reveal According to Your Zodiac Sign?

September 2021 is a month of action and positive change. With trines from the Sun to Uranus and Mars to Pluto moving forward and taking charge should not be challenging the first two weeks of the month. By the 27th, Mercury goes retrograde in Libra, and you won’t have a choice on what you accomplish. The emphasis will be on the past. Saturn has been square Uranus since December 18, 2020, and it is changing the structure of our lives forever.
Lifestylehigherperspectives.com

The 5 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs With A Psychic Ability

Some zodiac signs were gifted with an ability to see beyond the exterior of those around them and directly into the core of their souls. They have such an intuitive nature that it provides them with a psychic ability to read others really well. They're able to pick up on even subtle changes of demeanor and body language. Find out if you're on of them.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 3

Today’s Birthday (09/03/21) Expand physical capacities and talents this year. Consistent routines build strength, endurance and confidence. A summer career boost leads you to reconsider autumn travel and educational destinations. Enjoy family and domestic joys this winter, before springtime entices you out to explore. Get your heart pumping. To get...
AstronomyTaos News

Stargazer Sept. 2 - Sept 8 2021

ARIES -The fiery Leo Moon this weekend will keep your spirits high, as you feel celebratory and ready to cut loose. The Virgo New Moon Monday brings everything quickly back to earth. As the Sun and Moon join up with Mars Monday/ Tuesday, you can get a lot done Aries, with this practical, grounding force. Venus is in romantic Libra, opposing you and could create some indecision.
Lifestyleastrologyzone.com

Sagittarius Horoscope for September 2021

Circle this date! Saturday, September 18 at 1:00 PM local time until to the end of the day at the Louis Vuitton store in your city—over 400 international stores. That is the time my window in Louis Vuitton will have its half-day. My window’s appearance will help celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Mr. Louis Vuitton with a trunk that I designed. I have been working on this with the Creative Lab in London who was overseeing this project, and we did everything over Zoom and by FedEx. Until now I was sworn to secrecy.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Sept. 3, 2021: Libra, cash in your rain checks; Scorpio, your plan hits a roadblock

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Jack Dylan Grazer was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on this day in 2003. This birthday star portrays Fraser Wilson on the series “We Are Who We Are.” He also played Young Alex on “Me, Myself and I,” and he’s appeared on episodes of “Speechless” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” On the big screen, Grazer’s film work includes roles in “Don’t Tell a Soul,” “Shazam!” and “It.” Jack is the nephew of film producer Brian Grazer.
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reality Check Each Zodiac Sign Needs Right Now

The universe doesn’t revolve around you. Putting yourself first is fine, but you should care about more than yourself. You shouldn’t always choose the selfish decision. It’s good to be a kid at heart — but you need to take responsibility, too. You’re not actually a child anymore. You need to take care of yourself. You can’t rely on someone else to do it for you.
Lifestylecreators.com

Virgo Solar Check-In

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll decide to go forward, thinking that even the worst-case scenario will be manageable to you. Once you've made your decision, start envisioning only the best outcomes you can dream. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People who can only see things one way, their own, should be...
Lifestylewitanddelight.com

September 2021 Horoscopes: Focus on the Details

As the heavens dance in September 2021, we will see a greater focus on how we build our lives. With so many planets spinning in Virgo, we will spend more time streamlining our plans, pursuing productivity, and becoming eager to create a healthy work-life balance. However, it is especially important to also factor in pleasure, rest, and joy into our very busy calendars, as we live in a society that prioritizes activity over reflection. Above all, make sure that you’re not just spinning your wheels, going nowhere fast, just to distract yourself from enjoying each moment in real time. Remember: life goes quickly, so don’t forget to enjoy the little moments—the little details—too.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 9/03/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Past wounds and resentments well up inside, but are they rooted in what's happening now? Review the situation because history isn't repeating itself. Just your memory of it is. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't overreach your grasp because you could jeopardize what...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 31, 2021: Gemini, concentrate on being accurate; Aquarius, take time to fix problems

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Jaylen Barron was born in Reno, Nev., on this day in 1997. This birthday star is known for her TV roles as Trish on “Blindspotting,” Zoe on “Free Rein” and Dominique on “Shameless.” She has also appeared on episodes of “9-1-1,” “Those Who Can’t” and “Good Luck Charlie.” Barron’s film work includes roles in the TV movies “Free Rein: The 12 Neighs of Christmas” and “Free Rein: Valentine’s Day.”
LifestyleElite Daily

Your September Horoscope Promises An Exciting End To A Busy Summer

Though summer may be coming to an end, don’t expect life to slow down too much. Virgo season tends to prompt a lot of productivity for each sign, as everyone scrambles to get their lives together after a lively, active, and possibly strenuous three months. With all of that exhausting energy in the rearview, it’s time to reevaluate your priorities and make some adjustments if necessary. Since Virgo is a mutable earth sign, it shouldn’t be too challenging. Your September 2021 monthly horoscope actually promises a productive and efficient end to a busy summer.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Sept. 4, 2021: Beyonce Knowles, let go of what isn’t working for you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Whitney Cummings, 39; Beyonce Knowles, 40; Max Greenfield, 42; Wes Bentley, 43. Happy Birthday: Spend more time reconnecting with people you haven’t been able to see for some time. Expand your friendships and interests, and learn something new and exciting. Concentrate on personal growth and bringing about a lifestyle that will ease stress and make room for the things that make you happy. Let go of what isn’t working for you, and embrace something that excites you. Your numbers are 5, 12, 22, 25, 31, 38, 47.
Lifestyleniagaranow.com

Horoscope: A new moon brings some new beginnings

This week we have an amazing new moon in Virgo on Monday, Sept. 6 and much to do about Neptune in Pisces. Thursday, Sept. 2: While a strong moon in Cancer is in perfect harmony with Neptune in Pisces, a finicky Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune, the planet of imagination and good fortune. It is important to pay special attention to matters having to do with health and work today. It was Sept. 2, 1666, that a fire broke out at a bakeshop in London, England. Within days, it had consumed 80 per cent of the city and would forever be known as The Great Fire of London.
Agriculturetexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For September 5: Taurians Should Take Some Time Off Social Media

Aries – Spend wisely as money can easily vanish if you aren’t careful. A family member’s habit to buy extravagant gifts should be curtailed. If you want your dreams to come true, give your academics everything you’ve got. It is planned to pay a visit to a distant cousin, and it will not be a courtesy call. Don’t back anything you don’t believe in. Those looking for work after retirement may be able to discover anything suitable.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 24, 2021: Taurus, contentment is found in commitments; Virgo, deep discussions may be hard

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Beth Riesgraf was born in Belle Plaine, Minn., on this day in 1978. This birthday star portrayed Parker on the TV series “Leverage” from 2008 to 2012. More recently, she played Dr. Maeve Donovan on “Criminal Minds” and Sonia Holloway on “68 Whiskey.” She also appeared on episodes of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Stranger Things” and “SEAL Team.” Her film work includes roles in “I Hate Kids,” “In Search of Fellini” and “Intruders.”
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 23, 2021: Gemini, provide a stabilizing influence; Scorpio, spend time with people who count

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Andrew Rannells was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on this day in 1978. This birthday star portrays Blair Pfaff on the series “Black Monday” and has voiced the role of Matthew MacDell on “Big Mouth” since 2017. He has also appeared on episodes of “Girls5eva,” “Invincible” and “The Romanoffs.” Rannells’ film work includes performances in “The Stand In,” “The Prom” and “A Simple Favor.” He earned a 2011 Tony nomination for his role in “The Book of Mormon.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy