Horoscopes: Aug. 28

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for September 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Sun, The Hierophant, Four of Coins) The Sun and The Hierophant combine to nudge you towards joining in with something bigger than yourself, a cause or campaign or spiritual path that inspires you. True and lasting joy and prosperity is to be found in the role you could play there, serving a ~greater good~. You can be a fantastic team player when you’re aligned on a bigger goal. The Four of Coins reveals this new pursuit will get you out of a rut you feel you’ve fallen into. It will reinvigorate your lifestyle. Go join in!