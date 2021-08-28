Talkpush Releases the First Recruitment Chatbot for Instagram
HONG KONG (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Talkpush, the leader in high volume recruitment automation, announced today it has released the first recruitment conversational AI for Instagram. Talkpush was able to deliver the same capabilities it has on other messaging platforms, such as Messenger and WhatsApp, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand and answer candidate questions, carrousels to let them explore career options, audio and video pre-screening question to qualify them for a specific position.www.stamfordadvocate.com
