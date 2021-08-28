Cancel
EDITORIAL: Mask mandate in schools is the right call

 8 days ago

When getting your children ready for the first day of school, don’t forget their face masks. Per Gov. Kathy Hochul, masks will be required when school begins this year. That directive just makes sense. After Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Health Department washed its hands of the issue, saying it would be up to individual districts to set policy, the state Education Department tried stepping in with recommendations, but they were just that, recommendations.

Johnson County, INdailyjournal.net

County, state health departments issue new mask guidance

The Johnson County Health Department and Indiana Department of Health issued new mask and quarantine guidance Wednesday that will have implications for local schools. On Wednesday morning, the Johnson County Health Department encouraged schools to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Indiana Department of Health, advising a mask requirement for all students and staff members.
Public Healthhealthday.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Now Mandatory for California Teachers, School Staff

THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- California on Wednesday became the first state to require teachers and other school staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or else have to undergo weekly tests. The announcement, made by Gov. Gavin Newsom, comes as a growing number of public and private...
Iowa Stateweareiowa.com

Iowa, 4 other states that ban schools from mandating masks face federal civil rights inquiries

WASHINGTON — The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina,...
Miami-dade County, FLfloridapolitics.com

As more school districts join mask rebellion, Nikki Fried calls on Gov. DeSantis to cancel mask mandate prohibition

"Enough is enough, governor": Ninth school district expected to join rebellion against DeSantis order. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Tuesday morning called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pull down his executive order that stops schools from requiring students to come to school in masks. “Governor, enough is enough,” she said.
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Department Of Education Withholds Funds In Broward, Alachua Counties For Mask Mandate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional. Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County. The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency...
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Health Department provides COVID-19 numbers

Geary County Health reported 122 total active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down one from a previous report. Six were hospitalized and there have been 124 Delta Variant cases along with 19 breakthrough cases. There were 11 new confirmed positive cases and 12 recovered cases. Numbers reported by the Health...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson Co Health Department Moving COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing Operations to Ag Center

Beginning Tuesday, September 7th, the Williamson County Health Department will move COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations from the Franklin Clinic to the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Lane. Vaccinations and testing will be available in a drive-through fashion on weekdays. Entrance to the testing and vaccination site is located off Long Lane, just past the main entrance to the Agricultural Center.
Public Healthazmirror.com

Biden administration opens civil rights probes of 5 GOP-led states banning school mask mandates

WASHINGTON — Federal education officials have launched civil rights investigations in five Republican-led states that have prohibited school districts from mandating mask-wearing, saying those policies could amount to illegal discrimination against students with disabilities. But Arizona isn’t among them — yet — because a judge ruled that schools can requires masks until late September.
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Longtime GCH nurse talks about surge of COVID-19 cases

Geary Community Hospital Director of Case Management and RN Melanie Griffin has worked at GCH for more than 20 years. She started in mental healthcare and ended up in co-managing GCH’s intensive care unit and medical surgical unit. Griffin started on the path that would lead her to GCH in...
Baltimore, MDweaa.org

The State of Baltimore City Schools: From COVID to Rodents

BALTIMORE, MD (WEAA) — American History 101. Dr. Kaye and Christina Duncan Evans with the Baltimore Teachers Union, take a look at the Baltimore City education system, how it pertains to students of color and how it effects those who are economically challenged. In the second hour, terrorism and security...
Pinellas County, FLfox13news.com

After calls for a mask mandate, Pinellas school leaders meet to discuss options

CLEARWATER, Fla. - In Pinellas County, masks are optional in the school district, but many parents want that to change. School board members in Pinellas County are meeting now after a group of parents, teachers and doctors held their own press conference demanding their school board follow the lead of the state's largest districts, like Hillsborough County, to require – not simply suggest – that everyone inside schools wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

It's disgraceful that not all Lancaster County schools are mandating masks to protect children [editorial]

THE ISSUE: Last week, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health issued a document recommending that Lancaster County schools and child care centers implement universal masking requirements and other mitigation measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and limit disruptions to in-person learning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommend universal masking in schools. According to the CDC, Lancaster County is an area of high COVID-19 transmission and this doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to infect people here — children included. Lancaster County schools will open this week and next.

