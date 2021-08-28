EDITORIAL: Mask mandate in schools is the right call
When getting your children ready for the first day of school, don’t forget their face masks. Per Gov. Kathy Hochul, masks will be required when school begins this year. That directive just makes sense. After Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Health Department washed its hands of the issue, saying it would be up to individual districts to set policy, the state Education Department tried stepping in with recommendations, but they were just that, recommendations.www.niagara-gazette.com
