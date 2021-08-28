Cancel
Dayton, OH

High School Football: Tecumseh running game too much for Carroll

By Michael Cooper, , Contributing Writer
Dayton Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON — Power football has been the backbone of the Tecumseh High School football program for decades. It was on display in full force on Friday night. The Arrows rushed for six touchdowns — four by Josiah Botello and two by Lucas Berner — en route to a 42-14 non-conference victory over host Carroll at Spoerl-Bartlett Field in Dayton. The game was twice delayed by lightning and didn’t start until after 8:30 p.m.

