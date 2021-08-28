Cancel
Saint Clairsville, OH

St. Clairsville Prepares for Water Shutoff, Changeover

Intelligencer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers unearth one of three tie-in points for St. Clairsville’s main waterline so that a temporary line on Reservoir Road. The workers used both equipment and hand-digging to avoid damage to the line, which dates from the 1980s. A break in an older section of line that runs under I-70 was detected several weeks ago and officials fear an imminent break could leave the city without water. A permanent new line is being planned. Meanwhile, water service was shut off Thursday evening in preparation for the switch to the temporary line. The city water tanks are full and ready. Residents are asked to conserve water. A citywide boil order will be issued for a minimum 48 hours after installation is completed. (Photo by Robert A. DeFrank)

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

 

