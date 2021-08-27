Fitness Friday – Healthy frozen desserts

In keeping with our goals of healthy eating and increased physical activity, campers at the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton’s summer camp enjoyed participating in both activities daily. In May, members planted potatoes, eggplant, cucumbers, zucchini, peppers, string beans, tomatoes, collards, herbs and flowers in our Club garden. Working with our NJHCN partner, City Green, members of the City Sprouts summer program hosted weekly, hands-on gardening lessons for campers. Each week during the nine-week summer camp, campers harvested vegetables and enjoyed consuming what they hand-picked. Campers prepared salads, made lavender sachets and made fresh lemonade with mint leaves. Because of the abundance of produce this summer, Club families and staff also enjoyed sharing in the gardens’ harvest.
