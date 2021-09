STARKVILLE – Takeaways were the tale of Mississippi State’s second fall camp scrimmage on Saturday – or turnovers were if you look at it from the other side of the ball. Mike Leach admitted it’s hard to gauge in a scrimmage whether one side is being effective or another is lacking, but when it came to the four interceptions that were thrown – two of which were taken back for touchdowns – it’s usually a testament to poor offensive execution unless a defender made a rare spectacular play.