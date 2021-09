A Texas woman told police in 2002 that Georgia US Senate candidate Herschel Walker had threatened and stalked her, according to a police report obtained by CNN. The woman, a friend of Walker's ex-wife, told police that the football star had been following her, and had previously made "threats to her" and had "her house watched." The report did not specify the nature of the threats by Walker, who is now one of the highest-profile Senate candidates in the country and a close ally of former president Donald Trump.