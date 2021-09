For those paying any attention to social media, it’s clear the world is re-opening and people are jet setting once again. Still, not everyone (my family included) is quite ready to hop on a plane amid concerns about the Delta variant. For this contingent, a road trip can be a more comfortable alternative. And few destinations provide a more picturesque road trip than California thanks to its stunning Pacific Ocean coastline, iconic cliff hugging Highway 1, and long list of charming, culturally rich, and family-friendly beach cities. A road trip in the Golden State not only makes for an unforgettable vacation, it’s also one that can be designed to accommodate travelers of all ages and interests. Here are some of the most memorable and charming California beach cities to put on your family’s road-trip agenda and a few must-visit hotels as well that young travelers won’t soon forget.