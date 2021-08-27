Cancel
Jags put OG A.J. Cann on Reserve/COVID-19 list

By James Johnson
 8 days ago
When the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, they could be without four of their five starters on the offensive line. In addition to Andrew Norwell, Cam Robinson, and Brandon Linder (all dealing with injuries), they might be without starting guard A.J. Cann, too, as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Cann is a vaccinated player and he could return soon for the Jags as a result. According to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, a vaccinated player doesn’t have to quarantine after a close contact situations, where as unvaccinated players who are in the same situation must isolate for five days.

Additionally, a vaccinated player who tests positive can return after a matter of days by accumulating consecutive negative tests within 24 hours apart, but an unvaccinated player has to miss 10 days.

After a slow preseason start, the Jags were hoping to get going in the preseason finale (especially on offense), which would be key for the development of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, with the starting offensive line having the possibility to be without all but one starter, it may be best for coach Urban Meyer to sit the rookie if things are looking shaky come Sunday. After all, they would have 13 days before the regular season to get everything right in practice, though preseason game day reps would help them a lot.

