Environment

Hot Summer weekend expected. – Here’s your forecast

WJBF.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure will be right on top of us this weekend! Look for mostly sunny skies with only an isolated shower or storm Saturday and mostly dry for Sunday. It will be HOT! Highs middle to upper 90s with a Heat Index of 100 – 102 degrees. We’ll pick up more moisture by Monday and certainly more next week as effects from Ida head our way increasing our rain chances by the middle of next week. We’ll also cool down to the upper 80s to near 90. For the very latest on Hurricane Ida…be sure to check our Hurricane Tracker for the latest updates.

www.wjbf.com

Weather
Environment
Environmentyourerie

Click here for the Labor Day Weekend forecast

Frontal system will set off some mainly morning showers and a few storms. More breaks of sunshine return by afternoon. Watch for a few waterspouts Sunday morning, too. There will also be the risk for rip currents through Sunday. Yet another disturbance approaches late Sunday night into Labor Day Monday. Again, there will be a few showers or thundershowers late Sunday night into Monday morning. It will turn windy and slightly cooler, with more sunshine, as high pressure arrives Monday afternoon. The high shifts East on Tuesday. It will be warm and breezy underneath a good deal of sunshine Tuesday afternoon.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Weather Authority Alert: Heavy Rain Threat on Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

A very unstable meteorological scenario is set up for Sunday afternoon/evening. Obviously, we have plenty of moisture. On Sunday, a low pressure system will roll over the Borderland in the afternoon enhancing the strength of the t-showers. Should heavy rain move in, please remember not to drive into flooded roadways. Here’s your forecast…
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

Nice Labor Day Weekend Continues Sunday - Rain Chance Monday Night

Another lovely day of weather is ahead for this Sunday of Labor Day weekend with mainly sunny skies expected. Morning temperatures will start off in the upper 50s, climbing to highs in the mid-70s. Looking statewide, most areas will see below-average highs on Sunday with fairly sunny skies in place....
Los Angeles, CAcbslocal.com

Hot, Dry Weather Expected In SoCal During Labor Day Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Labor Day weekend will be a hot one in Southern California, with temperatures breaking triple digits in some valley areas. Downtown Los Angeles was expected to see a high of around 89 on Saturday, followed by 92 on Sunday and 90 Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Environmentwbrz.com

Sunday Forecast: Widespread showers and storms back by Monday afternoon

Showers and storms will move in on Monday to cool things down. Today & Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued another precautionary heat advisory from 10am though 6pm today. This afternoon the heat index will max out in the 90s with some areas in the triple digits. Take it slow while working outside and drink plenty of water. The best time to work outside will be between sunup and 10am or after 5pm. Showers and storms will hold off today. A stray shower or two is possible, but most spots will stay completely dry. Overnight conditions will be muggy with temperatures near 73 degrees.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Hot weather forecast for Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – High pressure was predicted to build into California over the Labor Day weekend, bringing hot weather inland, the National Weather Service said. The marine layer was expected to become shallower and less extensive, with limited clouds and fog confined mainly to coastal areas, forecasters said. A...
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Drying out for the rest of the holiday weekend – Nick

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Mother Nature kept true to her word and kept good chances for rain and t-storms around the area through today. On the other hand, our frontal system that brought the rain chances in gave most of us a chance to cool down after our hot Friday afternoon. On the heels of highs pushing into the lower to middle 90s on Friday, we dropped to 75° to start the day out. With plenty of cloud cover working through, a shifting wind out of the north and the continued rain chances, we only saw highs in Joplin push into the middle 80s this afternoon.
EnvironmentNBC San Diego

Hot Weather Forecast for Labor Day Weekend

High pressure was predicted to build into California over the Labor Day weekend, bringing hot weather inland, the National Weather Service said. The marine layer was expected to become shallower and less extensive, with limited clouds and fog confined mainly to coastal areas, forecasters said. A south swell was forecast...
Environmentvandaliaradio.com

Sunny & Mild for the remainder of the Labor Day Weekend

After a day with off and on rain on Saturday, the rest of the Labor Day Weekend will be sunny and mild. We’re looking at sunny skies today with a high of 80. Then, clear skies today with a low of 59. For Labor Day we’ll see sunny skies with a high of 83. As of this time there is no mention of rain in the forecast for the next week.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Holiday Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — With high pressure in control, we will see sunny skies and seasonable temperatures for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Bike the Drive riders will see sun and 65 degrees with a WNW wind at 10 to 15 mph. There will be sun and nice temperatures Sunday, but a breezy after as a cold front slides in. Monday will be similar but just a bit cooler near the lake. Tuesday brings thunderstorms by afternoon and warm temperatures in the mid 80s. Forecast Sunday: Mostly sunny and 81. Sunday night: Mostly clear, 60. Monday: Sunny and 80, a cooler 75 lakeside.

