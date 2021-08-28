Hot Summer weekend expected. – Here’s your forecast

High pressure will be right on top of us this weekend! Look for mostly sunny skies with only an isolated shower or storm Saturday and mostly dry for Sunday. It will be HOT! Highs middle to upper 90s with a Heat Index of 100 – 102 degrees. We’ll pick up more moisture by Monday and certainly more next week as effects from Ida head our way increasing our rain chances by the middle of next week. We’ll also cool down to the upper 80s to near 90. For the very latest on Hurricane Ida…be sure to check our Hurricane Tracker for the latest updates.