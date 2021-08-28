Berlin Brothersvalley blanks Meyersdale

Berlin Brothers Valley High School wide receiver and cornerback Ryan Blubaugh is shown during football practice in Berlin, PA., Wednesday, Aug.11, 2021. By John Rucosky jrucosky@tribdem.com

MEYERSDALE, Pa. – After losing an experienced senior class at the end of last season, there were major shoes to fill within the Berlin Brothersvalley offensive arsenal.

But after Week 1’s performance, consider those shoes filled.

Sophomore quarterback Pace Prosser threw three touchdowns, all to junior wide receiver Ryan Blubaugh, and the Mountaineer defense pitched a shutout as Berlin soundly dropped Meyersdale 27-0 on Friday night.

“Pace and Ryan had it going on tonight,” said Berlin coach Doug Paul about what was clicking for his relatively young, inexperienced offense. “As for the pass protection, we kept Pace pretty clean. There were a couple plays here and there, but for the most part I was pleased. I told them their biggest improvement in the season should be between this week and next week.”

On Berlin’s second play from scrimmage, Prosser dropped in a perfect pass to Blubaugh for an 81-yard touchdown to open up the scoring.

Blubaugh finished with six catches for 148 yards and three scores, including a tough 16-yard toe-tap touchdown in the back of the end zone midway through the third quarter.

“He’s what we call a dog,” said Paul of Blubaugh. “He had a great summer. Every camp we went to, coaches were commenting about his skill. I still don’t even think he has reached his full potential yet.”

In his first go-around as Berlin’s starting quarterback, Pace Prosser went 6 of 13 for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Late in the first half, Prosser found Blubaugh, who found a soft spot in the Meyersdale defense, over the middle of the field and he ran untouched into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.

In the early stages of the second quarter, Berlin had a drive where it rushed nine straight times for 80 yards. That drive was capped by Kashiss Hay’s 7-yard touchdown burst. Berlin punted with a little under two minutes to play in the first half, but got the ball right back when its defense forced a fumble. The Mountaineers scored less than a minute later when Prosser hooked up with Blubaugh for a 31-yard score.

The Mountaineers’ defense was equally as dominating, forcing eight Meyersdale punts.

Berlin also recorded two turnovers, an interception off of Meyersdale quarterback Daulton Sellers on the Red Raiders’ second possession and then a sack fumble late in the first half.

Meyersdale’s longest play from scrimmage came on a broken play where Sellers scrambled out of the pocket for 35 yards.

Berlin had eight different ball carriers in the game, and each one notched a run that was six yards or longer.

Meanwhile, seven different Red Raiders ran the football, but each one was fairly unsuccessful against the Mountaineers’ front seven.

Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson noted Berlin’s speed on defense as the main issue for his team.

“Plain and simple, Berlin’s defense was very fast,” Donaldson said. “With what we’re trying to do offensively, we found out very early that the new philosophy of our offense wasn’t going to work. The other side of it is, we couldn’t even really do much moving the sticks.

“We’ll check back into it on Monday and we’ll get after it. We’ll figure it out and find something that works.”

Berlin hosts Conemaugh Valley next Friday. Meyersdale travels to Portage next Friday.