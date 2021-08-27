VIEDA Begins Negotiations With Global Marketing Campaign Consultant to Boost USVI Investment
In June, the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority sought proposals from highly qualified consultants for a Global Marketing Campaign Consultant, Request for Proposal No. 2021-003-USVIEDA. The goal of this initiative is to develop a global marketing strategy for the U.S Virgin Islands to recruit businesses across the eight targeted industries identified in Vision 2040’s target competitive industry analysis.stjohnsource.com
Comments / 0