VIEDA Begins Negotiations With Global Marketing Campaign Consultant to Boost USVI Investment

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority sought proposals from highly qualified consultants for a Global Marketing Campaign Consultant, Request for Proposal No. 2021-003-USVIEDA. The goal of this initiative is to develop a global marketing strategy for the U.S Virgin Islands to recruit businesses across the eight targeted industries identified in Vision 2040’s target competitive industry analysis.

