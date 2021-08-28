Cancel
Today in History

By The Associated Press
Grand Haven Tribune
 8 days ago

Today is Saturday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2021. There are 125 days left in the year. On August 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

