Brantley, AL West-leading Astros rally late, top Rangers 5-4

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers wrapped up an eight-game winning streak, but it all went downhill from there. On August 21, 2004, the Rangers were in the American League West race. They had spent most of July in the lead, and they were in the top spot in the division as late as August 5, when they were up by 1/2 game. Once they relinquished the lead, the Rangers stayed close, thanks in part to that eight-game winning streak.