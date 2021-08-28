Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Forward Thinking: Family is infrastructure

By S.E. GILMAN
newsitem.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfrastructure is defined as the organization of fundamental systems or resources. Nothing comes closer to the essence of an organization or fundamental system of resources than the family itself. It takes care of infants to elders; along with extended family and relatives it is the basis of community. Community is infrastructure, and family is the unit that makes up community.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Extended Family#Nuclear Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Educationwilliamsonherald.com

Forward Thinking: It’s back-to-school time for older adults too

It’s back to school but who says it’s just for kids. If you are a lifelong learner, want to learn a new skill (or improve a rusty one) or simply want to get out of the house and back into the real world (if COVID-19 and its variants don’t shut us down again), opportunities specifically designed for adults are readily available. 
Texas StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Texas church gives its members $100 per family to ‘pay it forward’

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas congregation is ready to “pay it forward,” and all it took was a little encouragement - and a little cash - courtesy of their pastor. In a reverse offering, elders at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio handed out 762 envelopes, each containing $100, between services on Sunday, and encouraged those parishioners not in need to find creative ways to help their community with the money, instead, KSAT reported.
ReligionMountain Mail

Focus forward

Editor’s note: This column originally ran on Sept. 7, 2018. We live in a culture today that continually attempts to define people by their past successes and/or failures. This paradigm forces people to constantly evaluate their value based upon their past, a past which they cannot change. On one hand,...
Family RelationshipsLima News

Legal-Ease: If you think I am weird, you should meet my family

Upon graduating from high school, I was blessed to have been elected to a one-year term as president of the Ohio FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America). For those unfamiliar, FFA is somewhat like 4-H, but FFA is a part of formal, public school agriculture education preparing students for careers in agriculture.
Orange City, IASioux City Journal

LETTER: Staffing shortages leave nursing homes in peril

As a nursing home administrator, I am deeply concerned for nursing homes. In 30+ years, I have never seen the situation more dire than it is today. Every administrator and director of nursing I speak to have the same story to tell. We have worked our staff to the bone and keep asking for them to give more. Some simply have given up and are retiring early, changing careers or leaving the workforce entirely.
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! I Think the Kids We’re About to Adopt Are Being Wrongfully Taken From Their Family.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My husband and I (both white men) decided to become foster parents several years ago, with the ultimate goal of eventually adopting. We took the classes and our first placement came to us in September 2020, during the pandemic. In my estimation, we have done an excellent job with the day-to-day, but something has come up that I’m at a loss about. I’ll try to be brief.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Parents Forced Me to Choose: Give My Kidney to My Brother or Be Disowned – Story of the Day

I was threatened with abandonment by my parents if I refused to donate a kidney to my ailing younger brother and ended up making a decision that changed my life. I was five when my little brother Jeremy was born. I was very excited, waiting for my mom to come home with the baby, but Jeremy had to stay in the hospital. What I was too young to realize at the time was that Jeremy was very ill.
RelationshipsAntelope Valley Press

No one cares anymore

Editor’s note: Annie Lane is on vacation. This column originally appeared in 2017. Dear Annie: I am a 75-year-old woman in good health, and I’ve been married for 54 years. I have wonderful children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. My problem is that many lifelong friends and most of my family members don’t seem to want to maintain a relationship with me. When I contact them, they seem glad to hear from me, but for the past three or four years, there has been no effort on their part to keep in touch with me.
Family Relationshipssixtyandme.com

Getting on With the In-laws

Do you get on with – or even like – your in-laws? All of them? Really? If so, you are a lucky person indeed!. We all have in-laws. They come into our lives completely unbidden. Sometimes they are there for a long time. It’s not that they are always awful people – it’s just that they don’t always fit easily into your life or the way you want to spend your time.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
Kidsindy100.com

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
Relationship Advicesixtyandme.com

4 Reasons Why More Women Over 50 Are Getting Divorced

Did you know that more than 50% of marriages fail when couples reach their 50s and 60s? That is a staggering number and is on the rise!. Why are we seeing more divorce now? First of all, we are living longer. Women are asking themselves if their marriage in its current state is worth spending their next 25–30 years with their spouse.
Health Servicescw35.com

Gov. Abbot announces extension of Emergency SNAP benefits

AUSTIN – The HHSC will be providing approximately $286 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for September. On Sept. 3, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) would be providing the extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy