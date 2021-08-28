The West is selling out Afghans
It speaks volumes about the world today that a U.S. president was more worried about the Taliban looking weak than about his western allies. Britain, France and Germany asked Joe Biden to continue evacuating civilians from Kabul past his self-imposed deadline of Aug. 31. But the U.S. rejected these requests. Mr Biden wanted to end the chaotic TV scenes from Afghanistan that hurt his domestic poll ratings. But he also accepted that Kabul’s new rulers could not afford to look weak in front of their rival ISIS, which is looking for an opportunity to embarrass its Taliban peer.www.newsitem.com
