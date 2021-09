Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Isaac (A499508) is seven years old and loves to play like a puppy! Isaac enjoys playing “soccer” with his favorite ball and getting treats and petting from our staff. He’s very smart, and was even observed responding to the phrase “Where’s your ball? Find it!” by finding a ball underneath his blanket. Isaac is looking for an adopter who can give him lots of love, give him patience while he adjusts to his new home, and continue his positive reinforcement training (with lots of treats!).