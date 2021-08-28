Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Xavier University experiences surge in COVID cases less than 2 weeks after classes began

By WKRC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University is trying to slow down a surge in cases on campus just 11 days after classes began. The school sent students an email about the spike along with guidance to "help keep the community together for the semester." That includes wearing a mask inside, avoiding packed bars, keeping off-campus gatherings to 10 people or fewer and not going home or anywhere else for Labor Day where you could be exposed and potentially bring the virus back with you.

Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Xavier University mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Wednesday night it will require its students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The decision was made following the FDA granting full approval for Pfizer's vaccine. All students will have to be vaccinated against the virus prior to the beginning of the spring 2022 semester.
Horry County, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Coastal Carolina University reports a record number of COVID cases in a week

Coastal Carolina University had a record spike in the number of coronavirus cases recorded among students during the second week of classes in the fall semester. The university reported Friday 117 positive COVID-19 cases among students for the week ending 5 p.m. Wednesday, which is nearly double the number of positive cases reported during the first full week of classes.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

424 COVID cases reported on campus during first week of fall classes

Samford Hall perched behind the Auburn University sign in Auburn, Ala. During the first week of fall classes, 424 Auburn University students and employees reported testing positive for COVID-19. Over 21% of all people who received a COVID-19 test from the Auburn University Medical Clinic tested positive during that week.
CollegesAthens Banner-Herald

UGA COVID-19 update: Cases nearly double after second week of classes

The University of Georgia reported 457 positive COVID-19 cases submitted through DawgCheck, the campus’s system for tracking cases for students and employees, for the week of Aug. 23-29. This almost double the previous week's reported cases. Of the 457 cases, 423 cases were among students. People on campus are required...
Covington, KYWKRC

Due to rising COVID cases, Diocese of Covington will require masks in schools

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Reversing course, the Diocese of Covington will be requiring masks in schools starting on Tuesday. Back in August, the Diocese told students and families that schools would be under an optional mask policy. This came after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor Andy Beshear's mask mandate. Beshear the rescinded his executive order that required masks in schools.
Ohio StateWKRC

Survey shows why some people in Ohio don't want the COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As we continue to see a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, a survey was held to find out why some people in Ohio are not getting the vaccine. According to the QuoteWizard survey of those who have not gotten the shot: 58% are worried about side effects, 36% are waiting to see if it’s safe, 38% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines, 42% don’t trust the government and 26% don’t believe they need it.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

