Xavier University experiences surge in COVID cases less than 2 weeks after classes began
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University is trying to slow down a surge in cases on campus just 11 days after classes began. The school sent students an email about the spike along with guidance to "help keep the community together for the semester." That includes wearing a mask inside, avoiding packed bars, keeping off-campus gatherings to 10 people or fewer and not going home or anywhere else for Labor Day where you could be exposed and potentially bring the virus back with you.local12.com
