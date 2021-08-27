Cancel
Rainier, WA

‘Back 2 School Bash’ Pivots to Walk-Through to Provide School Supplies

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Rainier Beach “Back 2 School Bash” is back this Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Rainier Beach Plaza. This annual event, which started in 2003, has become a staple in the community. This year, even with a few COVID-19 restrictions, the Rainier Beach Action Coalition (RBAC), led by RBAC organizer Danielle Jackson, will present an event full of entertainment, school resources, and the backpack giveaway that has supported students for the last 17 years.

#Volunteers#School Supplies#Charity#Rbac#Covid#Safeway#Bipoc#Rainmaker Family
