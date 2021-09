What just happened? It’s the start of the month, which means Steam has released the latest results of the hardware and software survey. August was not a good month for AMD; the company's CPU share crashed by -1.88% to 27.31%, its lowest point of the year so far, and the Radeon RX 6000 series still isn’t in enough participants' PCs to make the main GPU list. Nvidia on the other hand, experienced gains across all but one of its Ampere line, while the RTX 2060 moved closer to becoming the top graphics card.