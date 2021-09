“Outstanding” is the word a Real Food reader used to describe this dish. She had contacted me in search of a favorite recipe from the magazine that she lost and had hoped to make again for a party. After a little sleuthing, I found what she was looking for—this recipe for Spicy Pork Pinchos Morunos. It has just enough of an exotic spin while still being comforting and delicious—not to mention easy to prepare with spices you probably already have on hand. She was excited to be able to make it again and it’s a perfect idea for grilling this Labor Day weekend—and as long into the season that you keep the fires burning.